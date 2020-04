BRIEF-Ligand Says Partners Are Actively Progressing Two Omniab Antibody Discovery Programs For Potential Treatment Of Covid-19

April 6 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - CO’S PARTNERS ARE ACTIVELY PROGRESSING TWO OMNIAB ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PROGRAMS FOR POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ONE MULTINATIONAL BIG PHARMA PARTNER HAS INITIATED A PROGRAM USING OMNICHICKEN

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANOTHER PARTNER IS FOCUSED ON ANTIBODIES DERIVED FROM OMNIRAT

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ESTIMATES THAT, AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, ITS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $735 MILLION

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ESTIMATES THAT, AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE DEBT WAS APPROXIMATELY $516 MILLION