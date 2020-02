BRIEF-Ligand Sees FY 2020 Earnings Per Share Of $3.62

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND RAISES 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO HIGHER CAPTISOL MATERIAL SALES

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $133 MILLION

* MATERIAL SALES FOR 2020 ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION

* LIGAND - SEEING PARTNERS INCREASE ORDERS IN SUPPORT OF CLINICAL STUDIES OF REMDESIVIR, WHICH IS BEING ACTIVELY ASSESSED FOR TREATMENT OF CORONAVIRUS

* UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 CONTINUES TO INCLUDE CONTRIBUTION FROM CORE ASSETS AND BUSINESS OF ICAGEN