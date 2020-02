Feb 17 (Reuters) - LightAir AB (publ):

* LIGHTAIR AB (PUBL) - ORDER BOOK SO FAR IN 2020 AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN SEK 7 MILLION

* LIGHTAIR AB (PUBL) - ORDERS MOSTLY FROM CHINA AND TAIWAN

* LIGHTAIR AB (PUBL) - SEES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR ITS AIR PURIFIERS FROM CORONAVIRUS-AFFECTED ASIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)