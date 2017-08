July 13 (Reuters) - Lightbridge Corp

* Lightbridge Corp - ‍on July 12, 2017, company entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing​

* Lightbridge - ‍not obligated to make any sales of common stock under sales agreement and may terminate sales agreement at any time upon written notice​

* Lightbridge - ‍will pay distribution agents a commission of up to 4.5 percent of gross proceeds from each sale​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ucs9Ll) Further company coverage: