BRIEF-Lighthouse Provides An Update On Impact Of Covid-19 Co's European Property Assets

March 16 (Reuters) - Lighthouse Capital Ltd:

* JSE: LTE - UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON LIGHTHOUSE’S EUROPEAN PROPERTY ASSETS

* LIGHTHOUSE CAPITAL LTD - FORUM COIMBRA, LIGHTHOUSE’S PORTUGUESE ASSET, IS STILL TRADING, ALBEIT UNDER GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS

* LIGHTHOUSE CAPITAL LTD - ALL NEGOTIATIONS WITH REGARD TO POTENTIAL FURTHER ACQUISITIONS OF RETAIL PROPERTIES IN ITALY AND SPAIN HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED.

* LIGHTHOUSE CAPITAL LTD - WELL POSITIONED TO ACQUIRE ASSETS IN FUTURE THAT MEET ITS INVESTMENT STRATEGY

* LIGHTHOUSE CAPITAL LTD - NOT POSSIBLE TO ASCERTAIN EFFECT OF SHOPPING CENTRE CLOSURES AND REDUCTIONS IN FOOTFALL ON COMPANY'S EARNINGS