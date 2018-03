March 20 (Reuters) - Lighthouse Group Plc:

* AFFINITY CONTRACT RENEWAL

* ‍AGREED RENEWAL OF CONTRACT WITH GENERAL FEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS TO BE PREFERRED PROVIDER OF EXPERT FINANCIAL ADVICE TO ITS AFFILIATE MEMBERS​

* ‍CONTRACT WILL RUN FOR TWO YEARS FROM 1 MARCH 2018​