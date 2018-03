March 23 (Reuters) - Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd:

* LIGHTINTHEBOX REPORTS 9.4 PCT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* QTRLY ‍ NET LOSS PER ADS WAS $0.05​

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.03​