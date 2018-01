BRIEF-Lightpath Technologies Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement With Joseph Menaker & Mark Lifshotz

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lightpath Technologies Inc:

* LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES- ON JAN 16, CO ENTERED INTO NOTE SATISFACTION & SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH JOSEPH MENAKER & MARK LIFSHOTZ - SEC FILING

* LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES - CO,NOTEHOLDERS AGREED TO SATISFY NOTE IN FULL BY CONVERTING 39.5% OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL NOTE AMOUNT TO CO‘S CLASS A SHARES

* LIGHTPATH- PURSUANT TO ISP PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CO PURCHASED FROM MENAKER & LIFSHOTZ 100% OF ISSUED,OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CAPITAL STOCK OF ISP OPTICS

* LIGHTPATH-CO,NOTEHOLDERS ALSO AGREED TO SATISFY NOTE IN FULL BY PAYING IN CASH REMAINING 60.5% OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL NOTE AMOUNT WITH UNPAID INTEREST Source text: (bit.ly/2FNNspu) Further company coverage: