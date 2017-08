BRIEF-Lightsource and BlackRock to buy UK solar power assets worth 1 bln stg

July 25 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc

* LIGHTSOURCE AND BLACKROCK REAL ASSETS TARGET A GBP 1 BILLION UK SOLAR PARTNERSHIP

* PARTNERSHIP TARGETING ACQUISITION AND OWNERSHIP OF UK SOLAR POWER GENERATION ASSETS WITH AN ANTICIPATED AGGREGATE ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £1 BILLION

* NEWLY CREATED PARTNERSHIP, CALLED "KINGFISHER", AIMS TO CONSOLIDATE SECONDARY UK SOLAR MARKET

* LIGHTSOURCE AND BLACKROCK REAL ASSETS WILL TARGET ACQUISITION OF OPERATIONAL UTILITY SCALE SOLAR ASSETS IN UK OVER A THREE-YEAR PERIOD