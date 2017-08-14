BRIEF-Lilis Energy and Lucid Energy enter into gas gathering, processing and purchase agreement in the Permian basin

1 Min Read
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc
* Lilis Energy and Lucid Energy Group enter into a long-term gas gathering, processing and purchase agreement in the Permian basin
* Lilis Energy - lucid to receive, gather and process co's gas production from certain production areas located in Lea County, Loving and Winkler Counties