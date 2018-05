BRIEF-Lilis Energy Announces Crude Oil Gathering Agreement With Salt Creek Midstream, An Arm Energy Holdings' Affiliate

May 23 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc:

* LILIS ENERGY ANNOUNCES CRUDE OIL GATHERING AGREEMENT WITH SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM, AN ARM ENERGY HOLDINGS’ AFFILIATE

* LILIS ENERGY - CONSTRUCTION OF PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY WITH SERVICE TO BEGIN IN 2019

* LILIS ENERGY INC - ENTERED INTO CRUDE OIL GATHERING AGREEMENT WITH SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM, LLC, AN ARM ENERGY HOLDINGS’ AFFILIATE

* LILIS ENERGY INC - LILIS RECEIVED CASH CONSIDERATION IN EXCHANGE FOR GRANTING SALT CREEK OPTIONS TO PROVIDE CERTAIN NATURAL GAS MIDSTREAM SERVICES

* LILIS ENERGY INC - SALT CREEK’S SYSTEM WILL BE CONSTRUCTED, MANAGED AND OPERATED BY ARM MIDSTREAM MANAGEMENT, LLC, AN AFFILIATE OF ARM ENERGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: