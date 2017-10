BRIEF-LILIS ENERGY ANNOUNCES DELAWARE BASIN ACQUISITION AND WILDHOG BWX STATE COM #1H IP24 RATE

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc:

* LILIS ENERGY ANNOUNCES DELAWARE BASIN ACQUISITION AND WILDHOG BWX STATE COM #1H IP24 RATE

* LILIS ENERGY INC - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY $45.6MM IN CASH​

* LILIS ENERGY INC - ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED IN CASH THROUGH DRAW DOWN OF $45 MILLION REMAINING UNDER COMPANY‘S SECOND LIEN TERM LOAN WITH VARDE PARTNERS​

* LILIS ENERGY INC - ‍COMPANY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE NEED TO ACCESS CAPITAL MARKETS TO FUND EXPANSION IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE​

* LILIS ENERGY INC - ‍HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OVER 4,000 NET CONTIGUOUS/OVERLAPPING ACRES FROM A PRIVATE SELLER​

* LILIS ENERGY - ‍BELIEVES FORECASTED LIQUIDITY AND FUTURE CASH FLOWS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ACQUISITION ALONG WITH PLANNED DEVELOPMENT THROUGH 2018​

* LILIS ENERGY INC - ‍COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO HEDGING ARRANGEMENTS WITH VARIOUS THIRD PARTIES AND INTENDS TO COMMENCE A HEDGING PROGRAM IN NEAR FUTURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: