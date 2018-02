Feb 12 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc:

* LILIS ENERGY ANNOUNCES KUDU #2H IP24 RATE

* LILIS ENERGY INC - KUDU #2H HAS REACHED A 24-HOUR INITIAL PRODUCTION RATE OF 1,475 BOEPD ON A THREE-STREAM BASIS, AT 299 BOEPD PER 1,000 FT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: