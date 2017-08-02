BRIEF-Lilis Energy files a civil complaint against multiple parties, including CEO

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc

* Lilis Energy - on august 1, sec filed a civil complaint against multiple parties, including co’s CEO Abraham Mirman - sec filing

* Lilis Energy - allegations in the complaint are unrelated to the business of Lilis Energy and predate Mirman’s tenure with the company

* Says board of directors of company will continue to evaluate matter and any future developments as necessary

