BRIEF-Lilis Energy - Fully Funded 2018 Capital Expenditures For D&C Of About $100 Mln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc:

* LILIS ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE SUBSTANTIAL DELINEATION OF ACREAGE PLANNED

* LILIS ENERGY INC - CURRENT DAILY PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 4,011 NET BOEPD AS OF JANUARY 27, 2018

* LILIS ENERGY INC - FULLY FUNDED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR D&C OF ABOUT $100 MILLION

* LILIS ENERGY - 2018 EXIT RATE PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 7,500 BOEPD

* LILIS ENERGY INC - ON JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPANY AGREED TO ISSUE $100 MILLION OF NEWLY CREATED PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK TO VARDE PARTNERS

* LILIS ENERGY INC - PREFERRED STOCK WILL FUND CASH PORTION OF RECENT OEP TRANSACTION AS WELL AS A PORTION OF COMPANY'S 2018 DRILLING PROGRAM.