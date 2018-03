BRIEF-Lilis Energy Provides Operational Update And Review Of Q4 And Fiscal Year 2017 Operations

March 8 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc:

* LILIS ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND REVIEW OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 OPERATIONS

* LILIS ENERGY INC - AVERAGE 4Q17 DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASED 206% TO 1,925 BOEPD FROM 4Q16

* LILIS ENERGY INC - ESTIMATED 2018 EXIT RATE PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 7,500 BOEPD

* LILIS ENERGY INC - REMAINS FULLY CAPITALIZED WITH SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO EXECUTE ON DRILLING AND COMPLETION PROGRAM IN 2018 AND BEYOND

* LILIS ENERGY INC - FULLY FUNDED 2018 D&C CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM OF ABOUT $100 MILLION

* LILIS ENERGY INC - EXPECT SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENTS IN CAPITAL EFFICIENCY AND OPERATING COSTS IN 2018

* LILIS ENERGY INC - MIDSTREAM SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL IN MARCH 2018

* LILIS ENERGY INC - EXPECTS TO REACH 5,000 BOEPD IN PRODUCTION IN MARCH 2018, FOLLOWING THE FULL INSTALLATION OF THE MIDSTREAM SYSTEM