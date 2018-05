BRIEF-Lilis Energy Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.14

May 10 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc:

* LILIS ENERGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* LILIS ENERGY INC Q1 REVENUE $14.4 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $13.5 MLN

* LILIS ENERGY INC - REITERATE 2018 EXIT RATE GUIDANCE OF 7,500 BOEPD

* LILIS ENERGY INC - AVERAGE Q1 2018 PRODUCTION OF 3,465 BOEPD

* LILIS ENERGY INC - PRODUCTION DURING QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED FROM 84,334 BOE IN 2017 TO 311,882 BOE IN 2018

* LILIS ENERGY INC- QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: