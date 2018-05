BRIEF-Lilis Energy Says Salt Creek Midstream, Co Entered Into Option Agreement

May 23 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc:

* LILIS ENERGY SAYS SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM, CO ENTERED INTO OPTION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* LILIS ENERGY - GRANTED OPTION TO SCM TO PROVIDE CERTAIN MIDSTREAM SERVICES RELATED TO NATURAL GAS IN WINKLER, LOVING COUNTIES, LEA COUNTY

* LILIS ENERGY INC - OPTION AGREEMENT HAS A TERM COMMENCING MAY 21, 2018 AND TERMINATING JANUARY 1, 2027, PURSUANT TO ITS ONE-TIME OPTION

* LILIS ENERGY - AS CONSIDERATION FOR OPTION, SCM SHALL INITIATE PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION TO CO Source text: (bit.ly/2kgUl9n) Further company coverage: