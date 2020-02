BRIEF-Lilly And Incyte Announce Positive Top-Line Results From The North American Phase 3 Study Of Oral Selective JAK Inhibitor Baricitinib In Patients With Moderate- To Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* LILLY AND INCYTE ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM THE NORTH AMERICAN PHASE 3 STUDY (BREEZE-AD5) OF ORAL SELECTIVE JAK INHIBITOR BARICITINIB IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE- TO SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* INCYTE CORP - STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF AT LEAST 75% IMPROVEMENT OF SKIN INFLAMMATION AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* INCYTE CORP - SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY FINDINGS OF BARICITINIB IN ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* INCYTE CORP - NO VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENTS (VTES) OR DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN TRIAL.