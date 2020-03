BRIEF-Lilly And Sitryx Announce Collaboration To Discover And Develop New Immunometabolic Medicines

March 31 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY AND SITRYX ANNOUNCE LICENSING AND RESEARCH COLLABORATION TO DISCOVER AND DEVELOP NEW IMMUNOMETABOLIC MEDICINES

* ELI LILLY - COLLABORATION TO STUDY UP TO 4 NOVEL PRECLINICAL TARGETS IDENTIFIED BY SITRYX THAT COULD LEAD TO POTENTIAL NEW MEDICINES FOR AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

* ELI LILLY -UNDER TERMS, SITRYX WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $50 MILLION

* ELI LILLY - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, LILLY WILL MAKE A $10 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT IN SITRYX

* ELI LILLY AND CO - SITRYX WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO GET POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES UP TO $820 MILLION

* ELI LILLY - SITRYX WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO GET COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONES AND ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON POTENTIAL SALES IN MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE

* ELI LILLY - SITRYX WILL GRANT LILLY AN EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE UP TO FOUR NOVEL IMMUNOMETABOLISM TARGETED THERAPEUTICS