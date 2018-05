BRIEF-Lilly Announces Agreement To Acquire Armo Biosciences

May 10 (Reuters) - ARMO Biosciences Inc:

* LILLY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ARMO BIOSCIENCES

* ARMO BIOSCIENCES INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BILLION

* ARMO BIOSCIENCES INC - DEAL FOR $50 PER SHARE

* ARMO BIOSCIENCES INC - LILLY WILL COMMENCE TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF ARMO FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 PER SHARE IN CASH

* ARMO BIOSCIENCES INC - THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL

* ARMO - AFTER TENDER OFFER CLOSE, LILLY WILL BUY ANY SHARES OF ARMO NOT TENDERED INTO TENDER OFFER THROUGH SECOND-STEP MERGER AT TENDER OFFER PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: