BRIEF-Lilly Announces Start Of Phase 1 Study For Second Potential COVID-19 Antibody Treatment

June 8 (Reuters) -

* LILLY ANNOUNCES START OF A PHASE 1 STUDY FOR ITS SECOND POTENTIAL COVID-19 ANTIBODY TREATMENT

* ELI LILLY - FIRST HEALTHY VOLUNTEER HAS BEEN DOSED IN A PHASE 1 STUDY OF JS016, LEAD ANTIBODY FROM LILLY’S COLLABORATION WITH JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES

* ELI LILLY AND CO - JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES IS CONDUCTING ITS PHASE 1 STUDY IN CHINA WITH LILLY TO IMMINENTLY BEGIN ITS PHASE 1 STUDY IN UNITED STATES

* ELI LILLY - LILLY WILL EVALUATE EFFICACY OF JS016 AS BOTH A SINGLE AGENT AND A COMBINATION WITH OTHER ANTIBODY TREATMENTS IN COVID-19 PATIENTS