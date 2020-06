BRIEF-Lilly Begins Phase 3 Clinical Trial With Baricitinib For Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

June 15 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY BEGINS A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BARICITINIB FOR HOSPITALIZED COVID-19 PATIENTS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - DATA WILL COMPLEMENT ONGOING NIAID TRIAL AND INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED TRIALS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - STUDY WILL FURTHER UNDERSTANDING OF BARICITINIB’S POTENTIAL AS A COVID-19 TREATMENT

* ELI LILLY AND CO - LILLY EXPECTS TO ENROLL 400 PATIENTS IN TRIAL, WITH DATA EXPECTED IN NEXT FEW MONTHS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - PATIENTS WILL RECEIVE BARICITINIB OR PLACEBO FOR UP TO 14 DAYS OR UNTIL DISCHARGE FROM HOSPITAL

* ELI LILLY - SUPPORTING SELECT ONGOING MULTISITE, SINGLE-SITE INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED TRIALS IN EUROPE & NORTH AMERICA FOR PATIENTS WITH COVID-19