BRIEF-Lilly Begins World's First Study Of Potential Covid-19 Antibody Treatment In Humans

June 1 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY BEGINS WORLD’S FIRST STUDY OF A POTENTIAL COVID-19 ANTIBODY TREATMENT IN HUMANS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - FIRST PATIENTS HAVE BEEN DOSED IN A PHASE 1 STUDY OF LY-COV555, LEAD ANTIBODY FROM LILLY’S COLLABORATION WITH ABCELLERA

* ELI LILLY AND CO - SHOULD PHASE 1 RESULTS OF LY-COV555 SHOW ANTIBODY CAN BE SAFELY ADMINISTERED, CO WILL INITIATE A PHASE 2 PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY

* ELI LILLY AND CO - COMPANY IS COLLABORATING WITH TWO BIOTECH COMPANIES TO DISCOVER NOVEL ANTIBODY TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19

* ELI LILLY AND CO - PHASE 2 PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY FOR LY-COV555 WILL ASSESS EFFICACY IN VULNERABLE POPULATIONS