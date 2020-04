April 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY ENDOWMENT REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 220,000 SHARES OF ELI LILLY'S COMMON STOCK ON APRIL 24, PRICE RANGE BETWEEN $160.67PER SHARE AND $164.23PER SHARE Source text : (bit.ly/2KGkiwl) Further company coverage: