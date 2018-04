April 26 (Reuters) - Lilly Endowment Inc :

* LILLY ENDOWMENT REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 178,900 SHARES OF ELI LILLY AND CO’S COMMON STOCK AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $80.85PER SHARE ON APRIL 25 - SEC FILING

* LILLY ENDOWMENT REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 1,100 SHARES OF ELI LILLY AND CO'S COMMON STOCK AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $81.57PER SHARE ON APRIL 25