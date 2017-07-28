BRIEF-Lilly gets civil investigative demand from Minnesota AG for insulin product pricing‍​

July 28 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Says got civil investigative demand from Minnesota's office of Attorney General relating to pricing, sale of insulin products - SEC filing‍​

* Says offices of attorneys general in California and Florida have requested information relating to pricing of company's insulin products

* Says lost patent exclusivity for Strattera in the U.S. in May 2017, and generic versions of Strattera were approved in the same month

* Entry of generic versions of Strattera has caused "rapid and severe" decline in revenue, which will have material adverse effect on results

* In May, Japanese Patent Office resumed 1 of 2 remaining demands for invalidation of company's two vitamin regimen patents, brought by Nipro Corp