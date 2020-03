March 19 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY, INDIANA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH PARTNER TO ACCELERATE COVID-19 TESTING USING LILLY RESEARCH LABORATORIES

* ELI LILLY AND CO - WILL USE ITS SPECIALIZED RESEARCH LABORATORIES TO ANALYZE SAMPLES TAKEN IN INDIANA HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

* ELI LILLY AND CO - PILOTING DRIVE THROUGH COVID-19 TESTING THAT MAY EVENTUALLY BE ABLE TO TEST PATIENTS OUTSIDE OF HEALTHCARE FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: