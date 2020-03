BRIEF-Lilly Provides Update On Clinical Trial Activities During Covid-19 Pandemic

March 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVITIES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ELI LILLY AND CO - COMPANY WILL DELAY MOST NEW STUDY STARTS AND PAUSE ENROLLMENT IN MOST ONGOING STUDIES.

* ELI LILLY AND CO - LILLY IS CONTINUING ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS FOR PATIENTS WHO ARE ALREADY ENROLLED.

* ELI LILLY AND CO - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A CHANGE TO ITS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19.

* ELI LILLY AND CO - CONTINUES TO TAKE STEPS NECESSARY TO MAINTAIN SUPPLY OF ALL OF ITS MEDICINES AROUND WORLD

* ELI LILLY - DOES NOT EXPECT ADJUSTMENTS TO PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED TIMELINES FOR ONGOING LATE-STAGE STUDIES, EXCEPT FOR MIRIKIZUMAB’S GI INDICATIONS

* ELI LILLY, ON COVID-19, SAYS REPURPOSED LABORATORIES TO CONDUCT DIAGNOSTIC TESTING FOR PATIENTS AND ARE RESEARCHING POTENTIAL THERAPEUTICS