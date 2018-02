BRIEF-Lilly Receives Additional FDA Approval For Verzeniotm, As Initial Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* LILLY RECEIVES ADDITIONAL FDA APPROVAL FOR VERZENIOTM (ABEMACICLIB), AS INITIAL TREATMENT FOR ADVANCED BREAST CANCER

* ELI LILLY AND CO - ‍NEW INDICATION BASED ON MONARCH 3 TRIAL CAN HELP MORE WOMEN LIVING WITH HR+, HER2- ADVANCED BREAST CANCER​

* ELI LILLY - ‍RECOMMENDED DOSE OF VERZENIO IN COMBINATION WITH AI IS 150 MG ORALLY TWICE DAILY, CONTINUED UNTIL DISEASE PROGRESSION/ UNACCEPTABLE TOXICITY​

* ELI LILLY AND CO - ‍VERZENIO IS AVAILABLE IN 4 TABLET STRENGTHS (200 MG, 150 MG, 100 MG, AND 50 MG)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: