May 28 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY RECEIVES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF TAUVID™ (FLORTAUCIPIR F 18 INJECTION) FOR USE IN PATIENTS BEING EVALUATED FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* AVAILABILITY OF TAUVID WILL INITIALLY BE LIMITED AND WILL EXPAND IN RESPONSE TO COMMERCIAL DEMAND AND PAYOR REIMBURSEMENT