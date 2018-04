BRIEF-Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From Cyramza Phase 3 Range Study

April 20 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY REPORTS ADDITIONAL TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY IN ADVANCED OR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

* SAYS SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

* SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED

* SAYS POSITIVE TREND IN OVERALL SURVIVAL DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* SAYS NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED

* SAYS POSITIVE TREND WAS SEEN IN SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL WHICH DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* SAYS SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN RANGE STUDY CONSISTENT WITH WHAT WAS SEEN PREVIOUSLY IN TRIAL & HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED FOR CYRAMZA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: