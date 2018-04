BRIEF-Lilly Reports Q1 Adj Earnings Per Share $1.34

April 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, RAISES EPS GUIDANCE

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.34

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.52 TO $4.62

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16

* INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

* QTRLY REVENUE $5,700.0 MILLION VERSUS $5,228.3 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $5.51 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $23.7 BILLION TO $24.2 BILLION

* QTRLY CYMBALTA SALES $169.6 MILLION VERSUS $174.6 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $23.40 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WORLDWIDE JARDIANCE REVENUE DURING Q1 OF 2018 WAS $151.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 104 PERCENT COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2017

* FOR Q1, ALIMTA GENERATED WORLDWIDE REVENUE OF $499.6 MILLION, WHICH INCREASED 2 PERCENT VERSUS Q1 2017

* ELI LILLY - 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RAISED DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED REBATES AND DISCOUNTS IN U.S. AS A RESULT OF LOWER EXPECTED MEDICAID UTILIZATION

* ELI LILLY - 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE ALSO RAISED DUE TO FAVORABLE PAYER MIX FOR SEVERAL PRODUCTS, AS WELL AS IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

* ELI LILLY - 2018 REVENUE GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

* ELI LILLY - QTRLY REVENUE RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PERCENT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PERCENT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PERCENT RISE DUE TO VOLUME

* IN Q1 OF 2018, RECOGNIZED ASSET IMPAIRMENT, RESTRUCTURING, AND OTHER SPECIAL CHARGES OF $78.3 MILLION

* ELI LILLY - 2018 REVENUE GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO

* ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QUARTER

* CONTINUING TO EXPLORE OPTIONS RELATED TO EXITING THE AUGUSTA, GEORGIA MANUFACTURING SITE

* ELI LILLY-$78.3 MILLION CHARGES PRIMARILY RELATED TO ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES FOR DECISION TO END POSILAC PRODUCTION AT AUGUSTA, GEORGIA MANUFACTURING SITE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: