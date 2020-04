BRIEF-Lilly Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.75

April 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, ADJUSTS EPS GUIDANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60

* 2020 EPS GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $6.20 TO $6.40 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $6.70 TO $6.90 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.75

* QTRLY REVENUE $5.86 BILLION VERSUS $5.09 BILLION

* LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS OF BUSINESS REMAIN STRONG, AS DOES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR MID-2020S AND BEYOND

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.48, REVENUE VIEW $5.51 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REVENUE AND OPERATING MARGIN OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IS UNCHANGED

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE HUMALOG REVENUE DECREASED 5 PERCENT TO $695.8 MILLION

* STILL ANTICIPATES 2020 REVENUE BETWEEN $23.7 BILLION AND $24.2 BILLION

* ELI LILLY - CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ARE UNCERTAIN & COULD NEGATIVELY AFFECT FINANCIAL RESULTS LATER IN 2020 AND BEYOND

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE TRULICITY REVENUE WAS $1.229 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 40 PERCENT

* FOR Q1 OF 2020, WORLDWIDE TALTZ REVENUE INCREASED 76 PERCENT COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2019, TO $443.5 MILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.73, REVENUE VIEW $23.84 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* INVESTMENT IN COVID-19 RELATED RESEARCH, TESTING AND SUPPORT WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2020

* REDUCTION IN NEW-TO-BRAND PRESCRIPTION TRENDS WILL PEAK IN Q2 OF 2020 IN U.S. AND MUCH OF EUROPE

* CLINICAL TRIAL ENROLLMENT IN EXISTING STUDIES, AS WELL AS INITIATION OF NEW CLINICAL TRIALS, WILL RESUME IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ELI LILLY - COVID-19 CONSEQUENCES COULD NEGATIVELY AFFECT RESULTS LATER IN 2020 & BEYOND, DUE TO REDUCED NON-COVID HEALTHCARE & ECONOMIC CHALLENGES

* LILLY - Q1 DEMAND FOR GROWTH PRODUCTS AUGMENTED BY ABOUT $250 MILLION REVENUE DUE TO INCREASED CUSTOMER BUYING PATTERNS, PATIENT PRESCRIPTION TRENDS DUE TO COVID-19

* REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2020 INCREASED 15 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY 22 PERCENT VOLUME GROWTH

* ELI LILLY - INCREASED CUSTOMER BUYING PATTERNS AND PATIENT PRESCRIPTION TRENDS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 IN Q1 WILL LARGELY BE REVERSED OVER 2020

* FOR Q1 OF 2020, WORLDWIDE HUMALOG REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2019, TO $695.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: