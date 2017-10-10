FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lilly reports topline results from Phase 3 JUNIPER trial evaluating Verzenio
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Lilly reports topline results from Phase 3 JUNIPER trial evaluating Verzenio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly reports topline results from Phase 3 JUNIPER trial evaluating Verzenio™ (abemaciclib) in kras-mutated, advanced non-small cell lung cancer

* Eli Lilly And Co - ‍lilly will submit data for presentation at a medical meeting in 2018​

* Eli Lilly And Co -Phase 3 JUNIPER study evaluating Verzenio​ ‍did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival

* Eli Lilly - ‍however, analysis of secondary study endpoints of both progression-free survival and overall response rate showed evidence of monotherapy activity in abemaciclib arm​

* Eli Lilly - ‍control arm in Phase 3 JUNIPER study for Verzenio​ showed higher overall survival rate than expected based on historical data in setting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

