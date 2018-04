BRIEF-Lilly Says Galcanezumab Reduced Monthly Migraine Headache Days In Patients With Migraine

April 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* AAN 2018: LILLY’S GALCANEZUMAB SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED MONTHLY MIGRAINE HEADACHE DAYS IN PATIENTS WITH MIGRAINE WHO PREVIOUSLY FAILED TO RESPOND TO MULTIPLE PREVENTIVE THERAPIES

* ELI LILLY AND CO - U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IS REVIEWING GALCANEZUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - DECISION FOR GALCANEZUMAB IS EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2018

* ELI LILLY AND CO - ALSO IS EVALUATING GALCANEZUMAB FOR TREATMENT OF CLUSTER HEADACHE WITH PHASE 3 TRIAL RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2018