FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Lilly says Jardiance tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lilly says Jardiance tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease

* Says plans to conduct a new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance along with Boehringer Ingelheim

* Eli Lilly And Co - ‍trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes​

* Says trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes

* Eli Lilly - ‍boehringer Ingelheim, co announced plans to conduct new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.