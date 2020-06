June 8 (Reuters) - Protagonist Therapeutics Inc:

* LILLY VENTURES FUND I LLC REPORTS 4.5% STAKE IN PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 11, 2020 - SEC FILING

* LILLY VENTURES FUND I LLC PREVIOUSLY HAD A 12.9% STAKE IN PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS AS OF AUGUST 16, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2MDgWez Further company coverage: