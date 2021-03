BRIEF-Lilly, Vir And GSK Report Positive Topline Data From COVID-19 Trial Of Bamlanivimab With Vir-7831

March 29 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly, Vir Biotechnology, GlaxoSmithKline

* LILLY, VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY AND GSK ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM THE PHASE 2 BLAZE-4 TRIAL EVALUATING BAMLANIVIMAB WITH VIR-7831 IN LOW-RISK ADULTS WITH COVID-19

* IN COMBINATION, TWO MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES DEMONSTRATED A 70% RELATIVE REDUCTION IN PERSISTENTLY HIGH VIRAL LOAD AT DAY 7 COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE SEEN WITH CO-ADMINISTRATION OF BAMLANIVIMAB AND VIR-7831

* DATA SUGGEST ADMINISTRATION OF BAMLANIVIMAB & VIR-7831 TOGETHER MAY PROVIDE PROTECTION AGAINST CURRENT VARIANTS OF SARS-COV-2 THAT ARE RESISTANT TO BAMLANIVIMAB