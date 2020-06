June 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ELI LILLY - OVERCOME STUDY DATA SHOWED ABOUT 1 IN 3 PEOPLE DIAGNOSED WITH MIGRAINE TAKE RECOMMENDED ACUTE PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION FOR MIGRAINE ATTACK