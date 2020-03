March 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY’S TALTZ® (IXEKIZUMAB) RECEIVES U.S. FDA APPROVAL FOR THE TREATMENT OF PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - TALTZ ALSO MET ALL MAJOR SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN STUDY (P<0.001) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: