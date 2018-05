BRIEF-Limbach Holdings Q1 Net Loss Per Share $0.60

May 15 (Reuters) - Limbach Holdings Inc:

* LIMBACH HOLDINGS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $120.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $120.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $520 MILLION TO $540 MILLION

* LIMBACH HOLDINGS - QTRLY CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT REVENUE OF $96.8 MILLION GREW 5.8% FROM PRIOR YEAR PERIOD WHILE SERVICE SEGMENT REVENUES WERE FLAT AT $23.7 MILLION

* AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $452.5 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $461.4 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* LIMBACH HOLDINGS - CO INCREASING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MILLION TO A RANGE FROM $520 MILLION TO $540 MILLION; ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* LIMBACH HOLDINGS - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: