BRIEF-Limbach Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.10 excluding items

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Limbach Holdings Inc

* Limbach Holdings reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $117.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.8 million

* Limbach Holdings Inc - ‍aggregate backlog at end of Q2 was $513.8 million, an increase of 18.3% compared with $434.3 million at December 31, 2016​

* Limbach Holdings Inc- reaffirms its previously issued revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $478.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S