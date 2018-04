April 2 (Reuters) - Limbach Holdings Inc:

* LIMBACH HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $131.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $118 MILLION

* ‍AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MILLION​

* DUE TO REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, CO TOOK A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $1.7 MLN IN Q4​

* SEES FY 2018 REV ‍$510 MLN - $530 MLN​

* SEES FY2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA $20 MLN - $24 MLN​

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12