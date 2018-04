BRIEF-Limelight Networks Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.06

April 19 (Reuters) - Limelight Networks Inc:

* LIMELIGHT NETWORKS REPORTS RECORD FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $52.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $48.2 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $198 TO $202 MILLION

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.07 AND $0.11

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.13 AND $0.17 PER SHARE

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $20 AND $22 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12, REVENUE VIEW $199.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S