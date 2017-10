BRIEF-Limelight Networks reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.02

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Limelight Networks Inc

* Limelight Networks Inc reports record financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $46.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Limelight Networks Inc - ‍raising 2017 revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA guidance​

* Limelight Networks Inc - sees fy revenue $182 to $185 million ‍​

* Limelight Networks Inc - ‍sees capital expenditures about $20 million​ for full-year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $181.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Limelight Networks Inc - sees fy non-GAAP EPS $0.06 to $0.08 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: