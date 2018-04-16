BRIEF-LimFlow raises 27 mln euros in financing led by Sofinnova Partners

April 16 (Reuters) - LimFlow/Sofinnova Partners:

* LimFlow, which develops innovative, peripheral endovascular technology transforming the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI), announced it has secured €27 million ($33.5 million) in an oversubscribed Series C financing.

* The financing round was led by Sofinnova Partners, with continued participation from existing round B investors Bpifrance, the French sovereign investment bank, and Balestier, a Singaporean family fund.

* Based in Paris, LimFlow was founded in late 2012 by Dr. Martin Rothman, a world-renowned interventional cardiologist, and MD Start, a European Incubator dedicated to healthcare, adds LimFlow in a statement