FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 16, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-LimFlow raises 27 mln euros in financing led by Sofinnova Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - LimFlow/Sofinnova Partners:

* LimFlow, which develops innovative, peripheral endovascular technology transforming the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI), announced it has secured €27 million ($33.5 million) in an oversubscribed Series C financing.

* The financing round was led by Sofinnova Partners, with continued participation from existing round B investors Bpifrance, the French sovereign investment bank, and Balestier, a Singaporean family fund.

* Based in Paris, LimFlow was founded in late 2012 by Dr. Martin Rothman, a world-renowned interventional cardiologist, and MD Start, a European Incubator dedicated to healthcare, adds LimFlow in a statement

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.