June 30 (Reuters) - Liminal BioSciences Inc:

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES PROVIDES GUIDANCE UPDATE ON CERTAIN EXPECTED KEY MILESTONES FOR 2020

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES - RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA WITH U.S. FDA FOR RYPLAZIM FOR CONGENITAL PLASMINOGEN DEFICIENCY TREATMENT ANTICIPATED TO BE FILED IN Q3

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES - MULTIPLE ASCENDING DOSE PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY OF FEZAGEPRAS EXPECTED TO BE INITIATED IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: