BRIEF-Liminal Biosciences Q4 Loss Per Share $0.62

March 20 (Reuters) - Liminal BioSciences Inc:

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2019 YEAR END RESULTS

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES - REVENUES WERE $1.1 MILLION FOR Q4 2019, AS COMPARED TO $3.4 MILLION FOR Q4 2018

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS ON BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS WAS $0.62 FOR Q4 2019

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES - ANTICIPATED RESUBMISSION OF BLA WITH FDA FOR RYPLAZIMFOR TREATMENT OF CONGENITAL PLASMINOGEN DEFICIENCY, IN H1 2020