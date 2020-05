BRIEF-Liminal BioSciences Says Net Loss From Continuing Operations Was $27.7 Million

May 13 (Reuters) - Liminal BioSciences Inc:

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES REPORTS Q1 2020 RESULTS

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES INC - DURING Q1, COVID-19 DID NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON UNDERLYING BUSINESS OPERATIONS OR FINANCIAL CONDITION

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES INC - CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR COMMENCEMENT OF A PHASE 1 MULTI-ASCENDING DOSE STUDY FOR FEZAGEPRAS DURING 2020

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES - WILL NOT BE PROVIDING FURTHER GUIDANCE ON NATURE AND TIMING OF FUTURE TRIALS FOR FEZAGEPRAS GIVEN POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE $1.1 MILLION VERSUS $2.3 MILLION

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES INC QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $27.7 MILLION